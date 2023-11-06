India, Nepal begin talks on border-related matters 

November 06, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The border guarding forces of India and Nepal started their three-day bilateral meeting in New Delhi on Monday. The two security forces - the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Armed Police Force (APF) - will be discussing measures to curb trans-frontier crimes and exchange of critical information, a statement by SSB said.

“The talks at the level of two heads of the forces serve as a crucial platform for both forces to engage in discussions on border-related matters. Led by their respective leaders, the SSB and APF delegations aim to strengthen the co-ordination between the two border guarding forces for more effective management of the open and unfenced Indo-Nepal Border,” the statement said.

The focus of the meeting shall be on the development of effective mechanisms to collaboratively combat trans-border crimes and facilitate the prompt exchange of critical information between the forces.

The last coordination meeting was held at Kathmandu in September 2022. Since 2012, SSB and APF have been convening these coordination meetings annually, taking turns hosting them in both India and Nepal.

SSB Director-General Rashmi Shukla is leading the Indian delegation at the seventh edition of the annual coordination talks and the visiting nine-member APF team of Nepal is headed by its Inspector-General Raju Aryal.

The meeting will end on November 8, the official said.

