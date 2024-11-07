India, Nepal agree to expedite water resources, energy cooperation

Nepal and India have agreed to expedite hydropower projects and advance cooperation on energy, water resources and other key areas, a top minister of the Himalayan nation said on Wednesday (November 6, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: ‘Big brother’ to ‘Brother’, a Nepal-India reset

Nepalese Energy and Water Resources Minister Deepak Khadka, who visited India from November 3 to 6, made the comments during a brief talk with media persons at Tribhuvan International Airport here upon his arrival.

During the visit, which he called "important" and "fruitful”, Mr. Khadka met India’s Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Water Resources Minister C.R. Patil and discussed advancing cooperation on energy, water resources and irrigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"During the visit, the two sides agreed to expedite the Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project and Arun Third hydropower project, among others,” said Nabin Raj Singh, Director General of the Department of Electricity Development, who was also part of the delegation led by Khadka.

“The government of India agreed to move forward the Pancheshwar Project, and the Nepalese side agreed to expedite the works relating to land acquisition for the Arun Third Project being developed by an Indian company,” he said.

During the discussion, the Indian side agreed to provide necessary assistance to Nepal to provide drinking water and irrigation facilities to the people of hilly areas of the Himalayan country by installing solar panels, according to Mr. Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two sides also discussed matters relating to electricity trade, construction of transmission lines and flood control mechanisms.

Nepal has requested permission to use an Indian transmission line to export 40 MW of electricity to Bangladesh as per a tripartite agreement.

Nepal has received permission from the Bangladesh government to export 40 MW of electricity for five months, from July 15 to November 15, through India.

For this, India has to permit Nepal to export electricity through its transmission line.

“The Indian side has taken positively the request made by Nepal and assured to grant permission soon,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.