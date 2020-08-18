National

India negotiating with 13 countries to establish bilateral air bubble arrangements: Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

India is negotiating with 13 countries, including Australia, Japan and Singapore, to establish separate bilateral air bubble arrangements for international flight operations, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

Under a bilateral air bubble pact, airlines of both the countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions.

Since July, India has established such bubbles with the following countries - the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, the UAE, Qatar and the Maldives.

Mr. Puri said on Twitter, “We are now taking these efforts forward & are negotiating with 13 more countries to establish such arrangements.”

“These countries include Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea & Thailand,” he added.

Mr. Puri said air bubbles have also been proposed with our neighbours Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan.

