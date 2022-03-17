India needs to expand trade with neighbours: Amit Shah

Strong infrastructure along the border would also help in stopping the migration of border population, he notes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing at the 10th Foundation Day of Land Ports Authority of India, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on March 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India needed to expand trade with the neighbouring countries, as in the next 10 years, it would be among the top manufacturing countries. Strong infrastructure along the border would also help in stopping the migration of border population.

India shared boundary with Afghanistan, Bhutan, China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal and Pakistan and every 50 km there was a new challenge for border security. “I can see clearly that in the next 10 years, India will be among the top manufacturing countries. But what will be do with the products? Need to expand trade with the seven neighbouring countries,” he emphasised. Recently, India sent tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via one of the land ports, he pointed out.

‘Kartarpur left outside’

Due to the past mistakes in drawing India’s boundary, Kartarpur, a revered Sikh pilgrimage site barely six km away, was left outside the Indian territory, he noted.

The Kartarpur corridor, inaugurated in 2019, links two important Sikh shrines — Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, where the Sikh founder breathed his last. The corridor allows visa- free travel to pilgrims. “Hindus and Sikhs in India and across the world appreciate the corridor,” Mr. Shah stated.

India should play an important role in improving relations with the neighbouring countries. Six hundred years ago, India and China traded with the whole world with the help of trade corridors through land borders., he further noted.

Mr. Shah was speaking at the 10th foundation day of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI).

“India has a 15,000-km long land boundary. Before 1947, we were one, shared common heritage and culture… We need to be alert on the security front. The LPAI has the potential to increase trade with the neighbouring countries,” he said.

The authority could ensure strengthening of cultural relations with the neighbouring countries, as people living along the border have the same culture, language and lifestyle. “It can also help in enhancing people-to-people contacts in addition to the diplomatic relations of with these countries.”

The trade corridor with Bangladesh was taking shape in a robust manner, he remarked.

‘Set target’

Mr. Shah asked the LPAI to set a target for the next 25 years. “Set a target and hold regular meetings, every five years and one-year interval. You cannot say that it is the responsibility of Commerce Ministry. I or you won’t be here after 25 years but the work has to be done for the future.”

At the function, eight persons working as safai karamchari, porter, labourer, canteen worker, custom house agent, truck driver and plumber at land ports across the country were felicitated.

LPAI chairman Aditya Mishra said nine land ports established till now catered to 30 lakh population along and handled trade worth ₹60,000 crore.