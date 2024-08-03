India needs comprehensive policy solution to mushrooming of coaching institutes, says Congress

India needs a comprehensive policy solution to the mushrooming of coaching institutes, the Congress said on August 3 and called for a revision of syllabi, more resources for all exam-takers and investments in the quality of education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said data provided by the Department of Higher Education to the Rajya Sabha shows that Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections from coaching institutes have risen rapidly between 2019 and 2024, from ₹2,241 crore to ₹5,517 crore.

“This represents an astonishing 146% rise in GST collections, some part of which may be attributable to better enforcement, but it also likely comes from the growing market size,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Worryingly, the GST collections of ₹5,517 crore in FY24, collected at a rate of 18%, suggests a market of ₹30,653 crore for coaching institutes annually. This is an extremely worrying figure, since it corresponds to about two-thirds of the Union Budget's allocation for higher education in FY24," Mr. Ramesh said in a post on X. “GST figures are likely underestimating the market for coaching institutes, which is notorious for its poor regulation,” he added.

Syllabi need to be revised

"India needs a comprehensive policy solution to this mushrooming of coaching institutes — syllabi need to be revised, and brought in line with school curriculum, more resources need to be made available for all exam-takers, and investments must be made in the quality of education," he said.

His remarks came amid a focus on coaching institutes following the death of three civil service aspirants after the basement of such an institute in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded due to rains.

Mr. Ramesh also posted on X a written answer on coaching institutes given by Minister of State in the Education Ministry Sukanta Mazumdar in Parliament last week, in which he said keeping in view the growth in the number of unregulated private coaching centres in the country in the absence of any laid-down policy or regulation, the Ministry has circulated the Guidelines for Regulation of Coaching Centre among the States and Union Territories on January 16 for consideration by way of an appropriate legal framework.

Education being on the Concurrent list, the states and Union territories need to take further action by way of an appropriate legal framework, Mr. Mazumdar said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.