India must stop toeing the U.S. line on genocide in Palestine: CPI(M)

March 01, 2024 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

It is “highly regrettable” that the Indian government has not spoken out against the massacre of Palestinians, the Polit Bureau says; urges cooperation with Global South to ensure an immediate ceasefire

The Hindu Bureau

An Israeli soldier stands guard by a military vehicle, near a shooting scene in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. FIle | Photo Credit: Reuters

Expressing shock at the firing by Israeli troops in Gaza, killing 112 Palestinians, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau urged the Indian government to speak up about the merciless killing of innocent people in the prolonged conflict and not to copy the U.S. stance on the ongoing genocide. 

The massacre was perpetrated on starving people who had collected to get food from aid trucks, the Polit Bureau said, in a statement. According to some estimates, more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in this conflict, which began with Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel. 

“It is highly regrettable that the government of India has not spoken out when such massacres occur. The Modi government should stop following the stance adopted by the United States on the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza,” the Polit Bureau said. 

The government, the CPI(M) said, should urgently coordinate its efforts with other countries of the Global South like South Africa, Brazil, and the Arab countries, to ensure an immediate and permanent ceasefire. 

