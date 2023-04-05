ADVERTISEMENT

India moving towards Ram Rajya: Rajnath Singh

April 05, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 09:45 am IST - New Delhi

The Union Minister said India's stature has risen in the comity of nations under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government

PTI

Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh and the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur (unseen) at the launch of the book ‘Shri Ramcharitmanas-Hindi Kavyanuwaad’ in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said India is moving towards ' Ram Rajya' with the government making every effort to work for the welfare of farmers, labourers, women and youths.

Speaking at a function in New Delhi for the release of Hindi poetic translation of ' Ramcharitmanas' by former bureaucrat Dhiraj Bhatnagar on Tuesday, Mr. Singh said the government is walking on the path shown by Lord Ram.

"I am happy to state that we have been able to walk the path of the ideals set out by Lord Ram. We are making every effort to work for the welfare of farmers, labourers, traders, students, youths and women," he said.

"I do not wish to mislead you. I will not say that we have ushered in Ram Rajya in the country but we have definitely moved in that direction," he added.

The Union Minister said India's stature has risen in the comity of nations under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

"Earlier, whenever India spoke at the international fora, it was not taken seriously. But today, India's stature has risen and the respect for India has risen. Today, whenever India says anything at the international platforms, the world listens with rapt attention," he said.

Mr. Singh said Lord Ram's life story serves as a guiding light for the government.

Speaking at the function, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the grand temple of Lord Ram will be opened in Ayodhya this year.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the temple will be opened for devotees this year," he said.

