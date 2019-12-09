National

India moves up one spot in human development index: UNDP report

Representative image. The steady progress was due to nearly three decades of dramatic reduction in absolute poverty, along with gains in life expectancy, education, and access to health care, according to Shoko Noda.

Representative image. The steady progress was due to nearly three decades of dramatic reduction in absolute poverty, along with gains in life expectancy, education, and access to health care, according to Shoko Noda.   | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

more-in

India is ranked 129 out of 189 countries according to a report by the United Nations Development Programme.

India climbed one spot to 129 among 189 countries in the 2019 human development index (HDI), according to a report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In India, 27.1 crore people were lifted out of poverty from 2005-06 to 2015-16, UNDP India resident representative Shoko Noda said.

India was ranked 130 last year. The steady progress was due to nearly three decades of rapid development, which saw a dramatic reduction in absolute poverty, along with gains in life expectancy, education, and access to health care, she said.

As per the HDI, no other region had experienced such rapid human development progress.

South Asia was the fastest growing region witnessing 46% growth during 1990-2018, followed by East Asia and the Pacific at 43%.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
development
United Nations
poverty
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2019 3:39:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-moves-up-one-spot-in-human-development-index-undp-report/article30249668.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY