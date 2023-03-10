ADVERTISEMENT

India moved from women development to women-led development in last nine years: PM Modi

March 10, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - New Delhi

PM Modi highlighted that enrolment of women in the fields of engineering, science, technology, and maths in the country today was 42%

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-Budget webinar on ‘Economic Empowerment of Women’, on Friday, March 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pushing for unicorns in self-help groups for women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10 said India has moved from women development to women-led development in the last nine years.

Addressing the post-Budget webinar on women empowerment, Mr. Modi highlighted that enrolment of women in the fields of engineering, science, technology, and maths in the country today was 42%.

“Can we make unicorns in self-help groups too, we have brought that vision in this year's Budget,” he said.

Unicorn companies are those that reach a valuation of $1 billion without being listed on the stock market.

The Prime Minister also said around 70% beneficiaries of the Mudra loan are women.

“These women are not only increasing the earnings of their families but are also opening new economic avenues for the nation,” he said.

Mr. Modi also linked a sense of respect towards women to their equality.

