HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India moved from women development to women-led development in last nine years: PM Modi

PM Modi highlighted that enrolment of women in the fields of engineering, science, technology, and maths in the country today was 42%

March 10, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-Budget webinar on ‘Economic Empowerment of Women’, on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-Budget webinar on ‘Economic Empowerment of Women’, on Friday, March 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pushing for unicorns in self-help groups for women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10 said India has moved from women development to women-led development in the last nine years.

Addressing the post-Budget webinar on women empowerment, Mr. Modi highlighted that enrolment of women in the fields of engineering, science, technology, and maths in the country today was 42%.

“Can we make unicorns in self-help groups too, we have brought that vision in this year's Budget,” he said.

Unicorn companies are those that reach a valuation of $1 billion without being listed on the stock market.

The Prime Minister also said around 70% beneficiaries of the Mudra loan are women.

“These women are not only increasing the earnings of their families but are also opening new economic avenues for the nation,” he said.

Mr. Modi also linked a sense of respect towards women to their equality.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.