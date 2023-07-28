India monsoon July 28 updates | Fresh landslide on Mumbai-Pune Expressway hits traffic, one lane shut to remove debris; Six people stranded atop earthmover in rain-hit Telangana rescued by IAF

Eight people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents since July 22 in Telangana, according to official sources.

July 28, 2023 09:46 am | Updated 10:06 am IST

A fresh landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Kamshet tunnel on Thursday night, affecting the movement of vehicles, an official said. Vehicular traffic towards Mumbai was affected due to the landslide which took place at around 8 p.m.

One of the three lanes towards Mumbai was closed to remove the debris and mud.

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters took off from Air Force Station Hakimpet near here and carried out a daring rescue of six people stranded on top of an earthmover in a flood-stricken village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in Telangana. Eight people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents since July 22 in Telangana, according to official sources.

Heavy rains in Mumbai on Thursday resulted in water-logging in several areas, traffic jams on most arterial roads and delay in suburban train services of both Western and Central Railways, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre had issued a ‘red’ alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad district on Thursday, predicting “heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places”.

(With inputs from agencies)

Here are the latest updates: