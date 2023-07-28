India monsoon July 28 updates | Fresh landslide on Mumbai-Pune Expressway hits traffic, one lane shut to remove debris; Six people stranded atop earthmover in rain-hit Telangana rescued by IAF
Eight people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents since July 22 in Telangana, according to official sources.
July 28, 2023 09:46 am | Updated 10:06 am IST
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road during monsoon rainfall, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 27, 2023.
A fresh landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Kamshet tunnel on Thursday night, affecting the movement of vehicles, an official said. Vehicular traffic towards Mumbai was affected due to the landslide which took place at around 8 p.m.
One of the three lanes towards Mumbai was closed to remove the debris and mud.
Two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters took off from Air Force Station Hakimpet near here and carried out a daring rescue of six people stranded on top of an earthmover in a flood-stricken village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in Telangana. Eight people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents since July 22 in Telangana, according to official sources.
Heavy rains in Mumbai on Thursday resulted in water-logging in several areas, traffic jams on most arterial roads and delay in suburban train services of both Western and Central Railways, officials said.
The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre had issued a ‘red’ alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad district on Thursday, predicting “heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places”.
Here are the latest updates:
July 28, 2023 10:03
Yamuna hits 206-metre mark as river’s ebb and flow continues
The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the 206-metre mark on Thursday evening but came down to 205.95 metres by 10 p.m. It is likely to come down further on Friday, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).
The government usually starts evacuating people living in the low-lying areas close to the river when the level reaches 206 metres. Read more here
July 28, 2023 10:02
NDRF personnel rescue 70 persons from flood-hit Moranchapally village in Telangana
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has rescued 70 people stranded in the Moranchapally village which was submerged in the swirling waters overflowing from an adjoining tank.
Flash floods in a local stream triggered by incessant downpour marooned Moranchapalli village in the rain-battered Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. The villagers were forced to go to the roof-tops of their houses and trees since morning.Read more here
July 28, 2023 10:01
Six people stranded atop earthmover in rain-hit Telangana rescued by IAF
Two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters took off from Air Force Station Hakimpet near here and carried out a daring rescue of six people stranded on top of an earthmover in a flood-stricken village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in Telangana. - PTI
July 28, 2023 09:59
Landslide on Mumbai-Pune Expressway hits traffic
A fresh landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Kamshet tunnel on Thursday night, affecting the movement of vehicles, an official said. Vehicular traffic towards Mumbai was affected due to the landslide which took place at around 8 p.m. - PTI
July 28, 2023 09:59
Heavy rains cause traffic snarls, train delays, waterlogging in Mumbai
Heavy rains in Mumbai on Thursday resulted in water-logging in several areas, traffic jams on most arterial roads and delay in suburban train services of both Western and Central Railways, officials said.
The IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places. - PTI
