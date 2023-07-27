India monsoon July 27 updates | Schools, colleges to remain shut today in Mumbai amid heavy rainfall; IMD issues ‘orange’ alert for nine districts in Himachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 27

July 27, 2023

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in the nine Himachal Pradesh districts.

“We have issued orange alerts for the Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur and Una districts during the next three days. The rain will continue in the near future,” said Surender Paul, head of IMD (Shimla), on Wednesday.

All schools and colleges will remain closed today in Mumbai city and suburbs as the state continues to be battered by heavy rains, the municipal corporation said. The direction issued by the municipal corporation would apply to all municipal, government and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said 38 people have lost their lives so far due to torrential rains and floods that continue to batter many parts of the state, hampering normal life. Reviewing the rain and flood situation in the state, CM Siddaramaiah instructed officials to carry out immediate relief and rescue works, and directed them to take necessary precautionary measures aimed at preventing loss of lives.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Wednesday following heavy rain in parts of the capital and upper catchment areas.

