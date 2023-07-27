India monsoon July 27 updates | Schools, colleges to remain shut today in Mumbai amid heavy rainfall; IMD issues ‘orange’ alert for nine districts in Himachal Pradesh
The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 27
July 27, 2023 08:48 am | Updated 09:34 am IST
Mumbai: People pass through a waterlogged street after incessant monsoon rainfall, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
PTI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in the nine Himachal Pradesh districts.
“We have issued orange alerts for the Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur and Una districts during the next three days. The rain will continue in the near future,” said Surender Paul, head of IMD (Shimla), on Wednesday.
All schools and colleges will remain closed today in Mumbai city and suburbs as the state continues to be battered by heavy rains, the municipal corporation said. The direction issued by the municipal corporation would apply to all municipal, government and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said 38 people have lost their lives so far due to torrential rains and floods that continue to batter many parts of the state, hampering normal life. Reviewing the rain and flood situation in the state, CM Siddaramaiah instructed officials to carry out immediate relief and rescue works, and directed them to take necessary precautionary measures aimed at preventing loss of lives.
Meanwhile, the Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Wednesday following heavy rain in parts of the capital and upper catchment areas.
Here are the latest updates:
July 27, 2023 09:10
Tourists stuck in forest area in Telangana rescued safely
As many as 160 tourists to a waterfall in Mulugu district of Telangana, who were stuck in the forest area unable to cross an overflowing stream, were rescued safely by the personnel of NDRF and others in the early hours of Thursday.
The tourists had gone to Mutyamdhara waterfall in Mulugu district on Wednesday and were stuck there as a stream was in spate making it difficult for them to come out of the forest area, official sources said. - PTI
July 27, 2023 09:08
Several areas of Nagpur city face waterlogging following overnight heavy rainfall
Narendra Nagar Railway Under Bridge (RuB) and Airport entry road are closed due to waterlogging.
July 27, 2023 09:05
Water flowing over a part of NH-163 bridge in Mulugu, Telangana
July 27, 2023 09:03
Telangana’s Mulugu reels under floods amid incessant rainfall
July 27, 2023 08:58
Heavy rain drenches Visakhapatnam, holiday declared for schools in the district on July 27
The city was battered with heavy downpour on Wednesday under the influence of a well-marked low pressure area close to the coast as part of active Southwest Monsoon.
Visakhapatnam District Education Department announced a holiday for all schools in the district on July 27 as the India Meteorological Department, which issued Orange and Yellow warnings for Alluri Sitama Raju district and Green for Visakhapatnam district till the morning of July 28.Read more here
July 27, 2023 08:58
Road link between A.P., Telangana cut-off as streams overflow
Road communication has been cut off to some villages between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as some streams are overflowing at Nandigama, Tiruvuru, Vissannapeta and other Penuganchiprole and other areas, on Wednesday.
Road links have been snapped as the Munneru river is flowing on the main road between Lingala and Chityala. The Wyra river is in spate between Pallampalli and Damuluru village in Veerulapadu village in NTR District, said Nandigama Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Janardhan Naidu.Read more here
July 27, 2023 08:53
Heavy rain forecast as southwest Monsoon remains active in Telangana
While many places did not actually see heavy rain as was forecast, the Southwest Monsoon has been active over Telangana and very heavy rainfall had occurred at isolated places in Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Karimnagar, Suryapet and Wanaparthy districts of Telangana on Wednesday. Read more here
July 27, 2023 08:51
Holiday for schools in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi extended
Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari has extended the holiday for all anganwadis, schools, and pre-university colleges in Udupi district to Thursday in view of continued heavy rains.
In Dakshina Kannada, Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan extended the holiday to July 27 only for anganwadis and schools and not for pre-university colleges. The holiday has not been declared for degree colleges in the twin districts.
Meanwhile, heavy rains claimed the life of a 32-year-old person at the fishing harbour in the city on Tuesday.Read more here
July 27, 2023 08:50
Tamil Nadu to receive moderate rain for 2 consecutive days
A cyclonic circulation associated with the well-marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts will influence weather in parts of Tamil Nadu. Chennai too will continue to experience clement weather with light rain and intermittent drizzle for two days, noted officials of the Meteorological Department.
The weather system has cooled several places in the State, particularly those in the north. The maximum temperature in Tiruttani, Vellore, Chennai and Dharmapuri dropped by nearly four to five degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Chennai’s Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 31.1 degrees Celsius and 30.6 degrees Celsius respectively. Read more here
