India monsoon July 26 updates | Holiday declared for schools, colleges amid ‘red alert’ for Raigad district
A yellow alert has been sounded for eight districts of Kerala – Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod - districts on July 26, warning of isolated heavy showers
July 26, 2023 08:17 am | Updated 09:06 am IST
Motorists drive through the inundated Beach Road after a heavy spell of rain in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
K.R. Deepak
The heavy rain that had been lashing central and north Kerala for the past few days is likely to abate slightly from Wednesday as per the weather update released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD, however, kept a watch out for the ‘low’ over the westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts.
Meanwhile, authorities have extended the holiday for anganawadis, schools, and pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, in view of the red alert issued to coastal districts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). But there is no holiday for degree colleges in the two districts.
The rain-driving system has now intensified into a well-marked low pressure is likely to become more marked and intensify into a depression by Wednesda, July 26, while slowly moving northwestwards across the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts. Further, the presence of a cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining East Rajasthan, and an off-shore that runs from the south Konkan coast to north Kerala coast is likely to trigger moderate to isolated heavy rains across the State for the next five days.
Here are the latest updates:
July 26, 2023 08:47
All schools in Noida, Greater Noida closed
All schools up to class 12 in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Wednesday due to rain and waterlogging, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration said.
Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received heavy rains this morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas.
“Due to rains and waterlogging, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has ordered closure of all schools up to Class 12 for today,” District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said. - PTI
July 26, 2023 08:44
‘Red alert’ for Raigad district
Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Authorities have declared holiday for all schools and colleges in Raigad district till Thursday amid the ‘red alert’ issued by the weather department.The Meteorological Department has issued a ‘red’ alert for the district.
The weather department noted that Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudrug, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts will receive heavy to heavy rainfall till July 27. - ANI
July 26, 2023 08:15
Water level increases in Idukki dam
Water level in the Idukki dam has been rising slowly. According to Kerala State Electricity Board’s (KSEB) dam safety officials, the water level on July 25 stood at 2,327.32 ft, which is 28.16% of the total storage capacity, as against 2,371.64 ft (65.60%) the same day last year.
A KSEB dam safety official said the water level was increasing nearly half ft a day in the dam. “Compared with the previous year, there is a shortage of 44.32 ft of water in the Idukki dam,” said the official. Read more
July 26, 2023 08:13
Road connectivity cut in Kalaburagi
Road connectivity between various villages in Chincholi and Sedam taluks of Kalaburagi district and in the Karnataka-Telangana border villages was cut off as bridges on major stretches were washed away due to incessant rain that has been lashing the district for the last one week. Read more
July 26, 2023 08:04
Flooding prevented to a large extent this season in Hyderabad
The Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works, wherever they have been completed within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, have helped prevent flooding to a large extent, as seen from the ground.
The SNDP was taken up as a firefighting measure post the devastating floods of October 2020 and involved securing the neglected and encroached stormwater drains wherever possible, and providing alternative solutions where widening was not a solution. Read more
July 26, 2023 08:02
Deluge in Nizamabad
Velpur in Nizamabad district was deluged with rainfall recorded at 43 cm while extremely heavy rainfall of more than 20 cm was received at isolated places over Nizamabad and Jangaon districts. Read more
July 26, 2023 08:00
Holiday for schools, PU colleges in DK and Udupi
The Deputy Commissioners of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have extended the holiday for anganawadis, schools, and pre-university colleges in the twin districts to Wednesday, in view of the red alert issued to coastal districts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). But there is no holiday for degree colleges in the two districts.
The 23-year-old youth from Bhadravati, Sharath Kumar, who went missing after he slipped and was washed away in Arasinagundi Falls under Kollur police station limits in Udupi district on Sunday evening, is yet to be traced. Read more
July 26, 2023 07:51
Waterlogging in Delhi
July 26, 2023 07:34
Yellow alert has been sounded for eight districts in Kerala
An yellow alert has been sounded for eight districts – Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod - districts on Wednesday, warning of isolated heavy showers. Read more
