India monsoon July 26 updates | Holiday declared for schools, colleges amid ‘red alert’ for Raigad district

A yellow alert has been sounded for eight districts of Kerala – Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod - districts on July 26, warning of isolated heavy showers

July 26, 2023 08:17 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

The heavy rain that had been lashing central and north Kerala for the past few days is likely to abate slightly from Wednesday as per the weather update released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD, however, kept a watch out for the ‘low’ over the westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts.

All schools up to class 12 in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Wednesday due to rain and waterlogging, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration said.

Authorities have declared holiday for all schools and colleges in Raigad district till Thursday amid the ‘red alert’ issued by the weather department.The Meteorological Department has issued a ‘red’ alert for the district.

Meanwhile, authorities have extended the holiday for anganawadis, schools, and pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, in view of the red alert issued to coastal districts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). But there is no holiday for degree colleges in the two districts.

The rain-driving system has now intensified into a well-marked low pressure is likely to become more marked and intensify into a depression by Wednesda, July 26, while slowly moving northwestwards across the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts. Further, the presence of a cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining East Rajasthan, and an off-shore that runs from the south Konkan coast to north Kerala coast is likely to trigger moderate to isolated heavy rains across the State for the next five days.

