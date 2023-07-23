India monsoon July 23 updates | Roads, houses damaged due to heavy rains, cloudbursts in Uttarkashi; Yellow warning issued for Odisha: IMD

COMMents
SHARE
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
Monsoon / rains / weather / weather news
July 23, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:53 am IST
The IMD has issued a yellow warning and forecast heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places in Odisha over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Bargarh, Sambalpur.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, many roads, houses and shops were damaged as heavy rains and cloudbursts hit several places in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, officials said. No casualties have been reported in rain-related incidents so far.
Gujarat also experienced a heavy rain pounding in several districts in the south and Saurashtra regions on Saturday, triggering a flood-like situation in urban areas and isolating villages, amid rising water levels in dams and overflowing rivers.
In Junagadh city, dozens of parked cars and cattle were swept away in gushing waters after it received 241 mm of rainfall in just 12 hours till 8 p.m. People were seen wading through waist-deep water to safer places. Some of them were rescued by volunteers as they were carried away in strong currents.
(With inputs from agencies)
Follow updates here:
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE