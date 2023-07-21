India monsoon rains updates | IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, heavy rains likely on July 21

The rescue operation is underway in many States

July 21, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 08:17 am IST

Many States across the country have been witnessing incessant rains for the last few days.

While many people have died owing to rain-related incidents, many persons have been shifted to a safer location as a precautionary measure.

Three persons died on Thursday in separate rain-related incidents in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, which witnessed heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day, an official said. Around 100 persons were shifted to a safer location as a precautionary measure after a landslide in the Bhatwadi area of Ghatkopar in Mumbai on Thursday, a civic official said.

Flash floods blocked roads and damaged farmlands, and vehicles in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla and Kinnaur districts on Thursday, prompting authorities to postpone the Kinner Kailash Yatra.

Thirteen people were killed in rain-related incidents in the 24 hours ended at 6 pm on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said in a statement.

Several districts in Punjab were recently battered by heavy rains that left normal life paralysed and flooded residential areas and vast tracts of agricultural land.

Rains continued to lash Telangana for the third day in a row on Thursday causing waterlogging and traffic snarls at several localities in Hyderabad and inundating low-lying areas in some places in the state.

The monsoon is likely to remain active in most parts of Rajasthan until next week with the state witnessing heavy rains at isolated places in the next two days, the MeT said on Thursday.

Many parts of Odisha, including Malkangiri which was hit by a flash flood, saw widespread rainfall on Thursday following the formation of a low-pressure area (LOPAR) over the Bay of Bengal off the state’s coast, the weatherman said.

Follow live updates here: