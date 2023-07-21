HamberMenu
Live

India monsoon rains updates | IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, heavy rains likely on July 21

The rescue operation is underway in many States

July 21, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 08:17 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A traffic police officer, right and a man, left help a motorist at a water-logged street during rain in Hyderabad, on July 20, 2023.

A traffic police officer, right and a man, left help a motorist at a water-logged street during rain in Hyderabad, on July 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Many States across the country have been witnessing incessant rains for the last few days.

While many people have died owing to rain-related incidents, many persons have been shifted to a safer location as a precautionary measure.

Three persons died on Thursday in separate rain-related incidents in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, which witnessed heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day, an official said. Around 100 persons were shifted to a safer location as a precautionary measure after a landslide in the Bhatwadi area of Ghatkopar in Mumbai on Thursday, a civic official said.

Explained | North India’s monsoon mayhem is a confluence of factors

Flash floods blocked roads and damaged farmlands, and vehicles in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla and Kinnaur districts on Thursday, prompting authorities to postpone the Kinner Kailash Yatra.

Thirteen people were killed in rain-related incidents in the 24 hours ended at 6 pm on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said in a statement.

Several districts in Punjab were recently battered by heavy rains that left normal life paralysed and flooded residential areas and vast tracts of agricultural land.

Rains continued to lash Telangana for the third day in a row on Thursday causing waterlogging and traffic snarls at several localities in Hyderabad and inundating low-lying areas in some places in the state.

The monsoon is likely to remain active in most parts of Rajasthan until next week with the state witnessing heavy rains at isolated places in the next two days, the MeT said on Thursday.

Many parts of Odisha, including Malkangiri which was hit by a flash flood, saw widespread rainfall on Thursday following the formation of a low-pressure area (LOPAR) over the Bay of Bengal off the state’s coast, the weatherman said.

Follow live updates here:

  • July 21, 2023 07:29
    LOPAR triggers rain in Odisha, IMD says possibility of landslide in 7 districts

    Many parts of Odisha, including Malkangiri which was hit by a flash flood, saw widespread rainfall on Thursday following the formation of a low-pressure area (LOPAR) over the Bay of Bengal off the state’s coast, the weatherman said. -PTI

  • July 21, 2023 07:28
    Schools shut on Fri-Sat in Thane, Palghar amid ‘red alert’ for heavy rains

    Authorities have declared a holiday for schools on Friday and Saturday in Palghar and Thane in view of a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department for very heavy rains, an official said.

    The IMD forecast issued on Thursday said ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall was likely in several places in Palghar and Thane over the next 48 hours, he said. -PTI

  • July 21, 2023 07:26
    Fishermen warned not to venture into Bay of Bengal due to cyclonic circulation in Andhra Pradesh

    Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the Bay of Bengal due to a low-pressure area and associated cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast that is causing rainfall and heavy winds in Andhra Pradesh, said the Director of the Visakhapatnam cyclone warning centre on Thursday. -ANI

  • July 21, 2023 07:26
    Telangana announces two days holiday for all education institutions amid rains

    In view of incessant rains, the Telangana government on Thursday declared a two-day holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Hyderabad on July 21 and 22.

    According to an official statement, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao today directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to declare a two-day holiday tomorrow and the day after tomorrow (Friday and Saturday) for all government offices including all types of educational institutions, only in the GHMC limits. -ANI

  • July 21, 2023 07:24
    IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, heavy rains likely on July 20 and 21

    Amid incessant rainfall in Maharashtra the India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a ‘Red’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar for today and tomorrow. An ‘Orange’ alert has also been issued for Mumbai and Ratnagiri. -ANI

