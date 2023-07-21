Many parts of Odisha, including Malkangiri which was hit by a flash flood, saw widespread rainfall on Thursday following the formation of a low-pressure area (LOPAR) over the Bay of Bengal off the state’s coast, the weatherman said. -PTI
- July 21, 2023 07:29LOPAR triggers rain in Odisha, IMD says possibility of landslide in 7 districts
- July 21, 2023 07:28Schools shut on Fri-Sat in Thane, Palghar amid ‘red alert’ for heavy rains
Authorities have declared a holiday for schools on Friday and Saturday in Palghar and Thane in view of a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department for very heavy rains, an official said.
The IMD forecast issued on Thursday said ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall was likely in several places in Palghar and Thane over the next 48 hours, he said. -PTI
- July 21, 2023 07:26Fishermen warned not to venture into Bay of Bengal due to cyclonic circulation in Andhra Pradesh
Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the Bay of Bengal due to a low-pressure area and associated cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast that is causing rainfall and heavy winds in Andhra Pradesh, said the Director of the Visakhapatnam cyclone warning centre on Thursday. -ANI
- July 21, 2023 07:26Telangana announces two days holiday for all education institutions amid rains
In view of incessant rains, the Telangana government on Thursday declared a two-day holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Hyderabad on July 21 and 22.
According to an official statement, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao today directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to declare a two-day holiday tomorrow and the day after tomorrow (Friday and Saturday) for all government offices including all types of educational institutions, only in the GHMC limits. -ANI
- July 21, 2023 07:24IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, heavy rains likely on July 20 and 21
Amid incessant rainfall in Maharashtra the India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a ‘Red’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar for today and tomorrow. An ‘Orange’ alert has also been issued for Mumbai and Ratnagiri. -ANI
