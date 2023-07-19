India monsoon rain LIVE news | Yamuna river breaches danger mark again; orange alert issued for Mumbai

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark again on Wednesday, less than 12 hours after it dropped below the threshold, while IMD issued alerts for various regions in the country

July 19, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST

Rains lashed various parts of the country on July 19, affecting transport services and with the Indian Meteorological Department issuing alerts for several regions.

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark again on Wednesday, less than 12 hours after it dropped below the threshold, amid rains in the national capital and the upper reaches of the river. The IMD predicted intermittent rain in the city over the next four to five days.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Wednesday morning and the weather department has issued an ‘orange’ alert for the city, predicting heavy to very heavy showers at some places during the day.

It issued a ‘red’ alert for neighbouring Raigad and Palghar districts, forecasting heavy to very rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places.

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended, while authorities ordered closure of schools in Doda and Kishtwar districts as heavy rains lashed wide parts of Jammu region overnight

Here are the updates: