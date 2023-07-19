India monsoon rain LIVE news | Yamuna river breaches danger mark again; orange alert issued for Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre on Tuesday issued an ‘orange’ alert for Mumbai and Thane districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Wednesday.
It issued a ‘red’ alert for neighbouring Raigad and Palghar districts, forecasting heavy to very rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places.
A civic official said the IMD Mumbai in its daily weather forecast predicted “heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places” in the next 24 hours.
There will be a high tide of 4.23 meters in the sea at 1.23 pm, as per the local civic body.
- PTI
COMMents
SHARE