Live

India monsoon rain LIVE news | Yamuna river breaches danger mark again; orange alert issued for Mumbai

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark again on Wednesday, less than 12 hours after it dropped below the threshold, while IMD issued alerts for various regions in the country

July 19, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
People watch the swollen Tawi river after heavy mansoon rains, in Jammu, on July 19, 2023.

People watch the swollen Tawi river after heavy mansoon rains, in Jammu, on July 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rains lashed various parts of the country on July 19, affecting transport services and with the Indian Meteorological Department issuing alerts for several regions.

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark again on Wednesday, less than 12 hours after it dropped below the threshold, amid rains in the national capital and the upper reaches of the river. The IMD predicted intermittent rain in the city over the next four to five days.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Wednesday morning and the weather department has issued an 'orange' alert for the city, predicting heavy to very heavy showers at some places during the day.

It issued a 'red' alert for neighbouring Raigad and Palghar districts, forecasting heavy to very rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places.

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended, while authorities ordered closure of schools in Doda and Kishtwar districts as heavy rains lashed wide parts of Jammu region overnight

Here are the updates:

  • July 19, 2023 10:44
    Orange alert in Mumbai

    The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre on Tuesday issued an ‘orange’ alert for Mumbai and Thane districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Wednesday.

    It issued a ‘red’ alert for neighbouring Raigad and Palghar districts, forecasting heavy to very rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places.

    A civic official said the IMD Mumbai in its daily weather forecast predicted “heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places” in the next 24 hours.

    There will be a high tide of 4.23 meters in the sea at 1.23 pm, as per the local civic body.

    - PTI

  • July 19, 2023 10:43
    Heavy rain in parts of Mumbai

    Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Wednesday morning and the weather department has issued an ‘orange’ alert for the city, predicting heavy to very heavy showers at some places during the day.

    Train services on the Panvel-Belapur Harbour Line route were affected to a “point failure” at Panvel at 9.40 am, Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Shivraj Manaspure said.

    The official said train services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Belapur route were running.

    Many commuters of the Central railway claimed the trains were running 10-15 minutes late.

    The Western Railway authorities said their services were normal.

    There was no report of any major water-logging early in the morning, a civic official said.

    Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were running as per their proper routes and there was no diversion, a civic official said.

    - PTI

  • July 19, 2023 10:42
    Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rains in Delhi

    The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark again on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, morning, less than 12 hours after it dropped below the threshold, amid rains in the national capital and the upper reaches of the river.

    The Central Water Commission’s data showed the water level reached 205.48 metres at 8 am. It is expected to rise to 205.72 metres by 6 pm.

    Read more here...

