India signs defence and trade agreements with Mauritius

Mauritius Prime Minister Jugnauth also noted that the CECPA is the first of its kind signed by India with an African country.

India and Mauritius signed a $100 million Defence Line of Credit agreement on Monday. The agreement was part of several understandings, including the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement that was signed between the two countries during the ongoing visit by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

“Privileged to witness along with Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth the signing of Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Partnership Agreement, India's first such agreement with an African country. (This) will help focus on post pandemic economic recovery. Enable business expansion and greater investments,” said Dr. Jaishankar in his message after the signing of the agreement.

Using the new framework under CECPA, India and Mauritius will provide preferential access to a number of items like surgical equipment, medicine, and textile products that will cater to market requirements on both sides. “Just to illustrate some of the benefits, Mauritius will get preferential access for export of 40,000 tonnes of sugar into India at an early time frame,” said Mr Jaishankar.

The visiting minister also announced the $100 million Defence Line of Credit for Mauritius and said this will “enable the procurement of defence assets from India” according to the requirements of the country which is emerging as an important maritime entity in the Indo-Pacific region. “These initiatives underline once again that the security of Mauritius is the security of India; in the prosperity of Mauritius is our prosperity,” said Mr Jaishankar who announced Mauritius will get a Dornier aircraft and an Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv on lease which will build its maritime security capabilities.

Prime Minister Jugnauth said the agreements signed on Monday will further “consolidate the strong ties” between India and Mauritius.

The two sides also discussed the Chagos Archipelago dispute which is an issue of sovereignty and sustainable development before the United Nations. In 2019, India voted at the UN General Assembly in support of the Mauritian position over the Chagos Archipelago. India was one of the 116 countries that voted demanding the UK end its “colonial administration” from the group of islands. “I assured Prime Minister, of India's steadfast principled support on this issue as has been demonstrated in the past,” said Mr Jaishankar after his discussion with the Mauritian Prime Minister.

The Minister reiterated India's medical support as displayed by the recent delivery of 100,000 Covishield vaccines to Mauritius. Delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine was a “clear and telling demonstration” of the relationship between the two countries, Mr Jaishankar said. He also reviewed the progress of India-assisted development projects in Mauritius and invited Prime Minister Jugnauth to visit India.