India, Maldives hold defence dialogue focusing on Indian Ocean

Published - September 06, 2024 06:23 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Chief of Defence Force, Maldives National Defence Force General lbrahim Hilmy inspects the Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

India and the Maldives on Friday (September 6, 2024) held a fresh round of "productive" defence dialogue with a focus on the situation in the Indian Ocean and ways to expedite implementation of ongoing defence projects.

The defence dialogue in Delhi took place nearly a month after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid a three-day visit to the Maldives, in the first high-level trip from New Delhi after the island nation's pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu assumed office.

India-Maldives tensions | 5 flashpoints and what are India’s options?

"The entire range of talks were productive which will advance shared interests of both the nations in near future and bring stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region," the Defence Ministry said on the defence dialogue.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Mr. Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office last November.

Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from his country. Subsequently, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians.

The Defence Ministry said the fifth round of defence dialogue provided both sides with an opportunity to discuss matters related to bilateral defence cooperation.

"This, inter alia, included expediting the implementation of various ongoing defence cooperation projects," it said.

India is implementing various projects in the Maldives.

"The two sides also deliberated on a few other areas of common interest such as high-level exchanges and capability development projects," the Ministry said.

"The aspects of participation in forthcoming bilateral military exercises were also discussed," it said without elaborating.

The View from India | Are Maldives and India patching up

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

The Maldivian delegation was headed by Chief of Defence Force of the Maldives National Defence Force General lbrahim Hilmy.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall bilateral ties including in areas of defence and security witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male.

