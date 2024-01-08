ADVERTISEMENT

India-Maldives diplomatic row: Maldivian envoy summoned

January 08, 2024 10:53 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - New Delhi

The External Affairs Ministry has summoned the Maldivian envoy to India over remarks posted on social media against PM Narendra Modi by ministers of the Maldives government

The Maldivian envoy to India was summoned to the External Affairs Ministry and was conveyed strong concern over remarks posted on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a number of ministers of the Maldives, sources said.

The government of the Maldives suspended three deputy ministers for derogatory social media posts against Modi on Jan. 7. According to Maldivian media reports, deputy ministers in the youth ministry, Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, were suspended over their posts. They criticised Modi for his post on X following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

In New Delhi, official sources said the Indian High Commission in Male strongly raised the matter with the Maldivian foreign ministry on Jan. 7. The disparaging remarks by the ministers have drawn flak in India, with many celebrities urging people on X to explore domestic tourist destinations instead of going to the Maldives. There were also posts on social media claiming that some Indians are cancelling their scheduled trip to the Maldives in view of the row.

The Maldivian foreign ministry said the government is aware of "derogatory remarks" on social media platforms against foreign leaders and that the personal views do not represent its position. "The government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the government of Maldives," the Maldivian foreign ministry said in a statement.

