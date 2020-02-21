India, Maldives agree to take on terrorism, radicalisation

New Delhi

Home Ministers discuss security, law enforcement issues

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met his Maldivian counterpart on Friday and discussed bilateral cooperation in the fields of counter-terrorism and counter-radicalisation, among other things.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Mr. Shah and the Home Minister of Maldives, Sheikh Imran Abdulla, discussed issues of mutual interest in the area of security and law enforcement cooperation.

“Welcoming the strengthening of India-Maldives Partnership, the Ministers welcomed the expansion of bilateral cooperation between India and Maldives in diverse fields, including policing and law enforcement, counter-terrorism, counter-radicalisation, organised crime, drug trafficking and capacity building,” the statement said.

The meeting was also attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other senior officers from both sides. The delegation also met chiefs of the National Investigation Agency, the Narcotics Control Bureau, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. “Prior to arriving in Delhi, the delegation also visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Hyderabad, and the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU), Gandhinagar,” the statement said.