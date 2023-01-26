India making substantial contribution to international stability and security, says Putin

January 26, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - New Delhi

Russia on Thursday acknowledged India’s contribution to ensure “stability and security” in the current world scenario. On the occasion of the Republic Day festivities here, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought increased cooperation between the two countries.

“India’s achievements in the economic, social, scientific, technological and other spheres are widely known. Your country is making a substantial contribution to ensuring international stability and security and to addressing vital issues on the regional and global agenda,” Mr. Putin said in his message.

Mr. Putin launched the so called “special military operation” against Ukraine on February 24 last year and there are expectations that the war that has rolled on for the last eleven months will intensify this spring. Mr. Modi has maintained contact with both Mr. Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky over the last year and repeatedly called for an end to the hostilities. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has also maintained contact with his counterparts in Russia and Ukraine — Nikolay Patrushev and Andriy Yermak.

However, with reported recent infusion of western weapons into the battlefield, the crisis is expected to deepen. India and Russia did not hold the annual leadership summit that is generally scheduled every December but the two sides have maintained close consultation which included a phone call between Mr. Modi and Mr. Putin on December 16, 2022.

“We set a high value on the relations of privileged strategic partnership between our states. I am confident that by working together we can ensure the continued growth of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all areas. This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and India,” Mr. Putin said in his message.