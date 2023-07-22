India making great efforts in green growth and energy transition: PM Modi

July 22, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - Panaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, July 22, 2023, said India is making great efforts in green growth and energy transition, and asserted that the country is moving ahead strongly on its climate commitments.

Addressing via video link the G20 Energy Ministers' Meeting, which is currently underway in Goa, Mr. Modi also said that India has shown leadership in climate action.

"India is making great efforts in green growth and energy transition. India is the most populated nation and fastest-growing large economy. Yet we are moving strongly on our climate commitments," Mr. Modi said.

"We achieved our non-fossil installed electric capacity target nine years in advance. We have set a higher target. We plan to achieve 50 per cent non-fossil electricity by 2030," the Prime Minister said.

The world looks up to this G20 group for advanced, sustainable, affordable, inclusive and clean energy transition, he said.

"While doing this, it is important that our brothers and sisters in the global south are not left behind. We must ensure low-cost finance for developing countries," PM Modi said.

We must find ways to bridge technology gaps promote energy security and work on diversifying supply chains, the Prime Minister said, and called for strengthening collaboration on fuels for the future.

