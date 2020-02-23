National

India looks forward to welcoming U.S. President Donald Trump: PM Modi

Over 10,000 policemen from different parts of Gujarat have been deployed at strategic locations in Ahmedabad ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit on February 24, 2020, officials said.

Over 10,000 policemen from different parts of Gujarat have been deployed at strategic locations in Ahmedabad ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit on February 24, 2020, officials said.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

U.S. President Donald Trump is on a visit to India from February 24 to 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 23 said India looks forward to welcoming U.S. President Donald Trump.

The U.S. President is on a visit to India from February 24 to 25.

“India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad,” Mr. Modi wrote on Twitter.

The Prime Minister was responding to tweet by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, which said that “entire Gujarat speaks in one voice — #NamasteTrump”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2020 3:28:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-looks-forward-to-welcoming-us-president-donald-trump-pm-modi/article30894888.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY