India logs lowest daily COVID cases since March 2020

The active cases have been recorded at 1,606

June 27, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A healthcare worker shows the collected swab samples for COVID-19 test. File

A healthcare worker shows the collected swab samples for COVID-19 test. File | Photo Credit: PTI

India has recorded 33 fresh coronavirus infections, the lowest number of cases since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on June 27.

The active cases have been recorded at 1,606 while the death toll was recorded at 5,31,903, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The COVID case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,032).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,523 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. 

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Related Topics

Coronavirus / health / India

