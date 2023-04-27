India logs 9,355 fresh Covid infections; active cases dip to 57,410

April 27, 2023 09:53 am | Updated 09:53 am IST - New Delhi

India has logged 9,355 fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 57,410, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on April 27.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,424 with 26 deaths, which includes six fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 4.08% and the weekly positivity rate is 5.36%. The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.13% of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69%, according to the ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,43,35,977. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18%. According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.