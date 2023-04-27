HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India logs 9,355 fresh Covid infections; active cases dip to 57,410

The death toll has increased to 5,31,424 with 26 deaths

April 27, 2023 09:53 am | Updated 09:53 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Healthcare workers show swab samples for Covid test, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Jammu, on April 22, 2023.

Healthcare workers show swab samples for Covid test, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Jammu, on April 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India has logged 9,355 fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 57,410, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on April 27.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,424 with 26 deaths, which includes six fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 4.08% and the weekly positivity rate is 5.36%. The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.13% of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69%, according to the ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,43,35,977. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18%. According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.