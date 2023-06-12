HamberMenu
India logs 92 fresh COVID-19 cases

The death toll has remained at 5,31,891, the data updated by the Health Ministry at 8 a.m. stated

June 12, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

India has recorded 92 fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, while the active cases have decreased to 2,350, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on June 12.

The death toll has remained at 5,31,891, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

On February 14, the country had reported 74 cases in a day.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases is 4.49 crore (4,49,92,880) and the active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, it stated.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, according to the Health Ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,58,639 while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18%, it stated.  According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

