India logs 811 new COVID-19 cases; active tally dips to 13,559

A decrease of 462 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

PTI New Delhi
November 09, 2022 10:05 IST

India logged 811 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,62,952. File | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

India logged 811 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,62,952, while the active cases declined to 13,559, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,511 with two fatalities being reported from Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.   The active cases comprise 0.03% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.78%, according to the ministry website.

A decrease of 462 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,18,882 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. 

According to the ministry's website, 219.75 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

