India logs 80 fresh Covid cases

Covid cases resurface in India as 80 fresh cases of the virus are recorded

June 13, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
With the fresh infections, the country’s caseload climbed to 4.49 crores. File (representational image)

With the fresh infections, the country’s caseload climbed to 4.49 crores. File (representational image) | Photo Credit: B Jothi Ramalingam

As of June 13, India has recorded 80 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases decreased further to 2,248, according to Union Health Ministry data.

With the fresh infections, the country's caseload climbed to 4.49 crores (4,49,92,960). The death toll remained unchanged at 5,31,892, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

Also read: India logs 92 fresh COVID-19 cases

The National Recovery Rate stands at 98.81% , according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,58,820. The Case Fatality Rate was recorded at 1.18%

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide Vaccination Drive.

