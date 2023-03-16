ADVERTISEMENT

India logs 754 new Covid cases in a day

March 16, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - New Delhi

The country had recorded 734 cases on November 12 last year

PTI

A healthcare worker collecting nasal swab sample of a man for RT-PCR test of coronavirus infections, at the MCD Dispensary, Daryaganj in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

More than 700 COVID-19 cases were recorded in a day after a gap of over four months, taking the active caseload to 4,623, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Continuing with its recent upward trend, a total of 754 new coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll has increased to 5,30,790 with one fatality reported by Karnataka, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The total tally of Covid cases reported so far has reached 4.46 crore (4,46,92,710).

Active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80%, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,57,297, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. According to the Ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

