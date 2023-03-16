HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India logs 754 new Covid cases in a day

The country had recorded 734 cases on November 12 last year

March 16, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A healthcare worker collecting nasal swab sample of a man for RT-PCR test of coronavirus infections, at the MCD Dispensary, Daryaganj in New Delhi.

A healthcare worker collecting nasal swab sample of a man for RT-PCR test of coronavirus infections, at the MCD Dispensary, Daryaganj in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

More than 700 COVID-19 cases were recorded in a day after a gap of over four months, taking the active caseload to 4,623, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The country had recorded 734 cases on November 12 last year.

Continuing with its recent upward trend, a total of 754 new coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll has increased to 5,30,790 with one fatality reported by Karnataka, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The total tally of Covid cases reported so far has reached 4.46 crore (4,46,92,710).

Active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80%, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,57,297, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. According to the Ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Related Topics

Coronavirus / health / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.