India logs 7,533 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths

Active cases decreased to 53,852, the Union Health Ministry data said on Friday

April 28, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of a health worker collecting a nasal swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test in New Delhi on April 23, 2023.

File photo of a health worker collecting a nasal swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test in New Delhi on April 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

India recorded 7,533 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 4.49 crore, while the active cases decreased to 53,852, the Union Health Ministry said on April 28.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,468 with 44 deaths, which included 16 fatalities reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 a.m. stated.

The active cases now comprise 0.12% of the total infections, it said.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.69%, according to the data shared on the ministry’s website.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,43,47,024, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

India has so far recorded a total of 4.49 crore COVID-19 cases.

According to the ministry's website, a total of 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

