India logs 7,178 new COVID-19 cases; active cases dip to 65,683

April 24, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - New Delhi

The active cases stood at 65,683. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 9.16%

PTI

A medic collecting a swab sample for RT-PCR Covid-19 test at a hospital, in Lucknow. File. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

India has logged 7,178 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped after 69 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 24.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,345 with 16 deaths, which includes eight reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases stood at 65,683. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 9.16% and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.41%.

The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.48 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.15% of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67%, the Ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43, 01,865 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

