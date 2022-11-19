  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India logs 556 Covid infections in a day; active caseload declines by 252

The death toll has climbed to 5,30,570 with 17 more fatalities

November 19, 2022 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A health worker administers vacination at the Mega Covid Vacination Camp in Chennai. File

A health worker administers vacination at the Mega Covid Vacination Camp in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

India's tally of Covid cases rose by 556 in a day to reach 4,46,68,523 while active cases declined by 252 during the same period to reach 6,782, according to Union Health Ministry data updated Friday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,30,570 with 17 more fatalities, including 15 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.   The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,31,171, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent. Active cases comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.79 per cent.

According to the health ministry's website, 219.85 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4,  three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

Related Topics

Coronavirus / public health/community medicine / health / viral diseases

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.