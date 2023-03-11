HamberMenu
India logs 456 new COVID-19 cases, one death

India has so far logged a total of 4.46 crore COVID cases

March 11, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

India recorded 456 new coronavirus infections, pushing the tally to 4.46 crore, while the active cases increased to 3,406, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,780 with one death reported in Gujarat, data updated by the ministry at 8 a.m. stated.

So far, the country has logged a total of 4.46 crore (4,46,89,968) COVID cases.

The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was at 98.80%, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,55,782, while the case fatality rate was 1.19%.

According to the Ministry, 220.64 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

