India logs 40 new COVID-19 infections in a day, active cases decline to 1,533

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,60,809, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%

July 01, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S.

India recorded 40 fresh Covid infections in a day while active cases declined to 1,513 from 1,533 a day earlier, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on July 1.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,906, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The tally of COVID-19 cases was 4.49 crore while the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.8%, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,60,809, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

