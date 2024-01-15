India logs 375 new COVID cases

January 15, 2024 02:25 am | Updated 02:25 am IST - New Delhi

India recorded 375 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, while the number of active infections has declined to 3,075, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Two deaths have been reported from Karnataka in a span of 24 hours, according to the Ministry's data, updated at 8 a.m.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but cases began to increase after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

After December 5, a maximum of a single-day rise of 841 new cases was reported on December 31, 2023 which is 0.2% of the peak cases reported in May 2021, official sources said.

Of the total active cases, a large majority (around 92%) are recovering under home isolation.

"The currently available data suggests that the JN.1 variant is neither leading to an exponential rise in the new cases nor a surge in hospitalisation and mortality," the official source said.

India has witnessed three waves of COVID-19 in the past, with the peak incidence of daily new cases and deaths being reported during the delta wave of April-June 2021.

At its peak, 414,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths were reported on May 7, 2021.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, there have been more than 4.5 crore people getting infected, and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years since then across the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at more than 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81%, according to the Ministry's website.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

