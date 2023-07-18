India logs 34 new COVID-19 infections in a day

July 18, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - New Delhi

India registered 34 new COVID-19 infections in a day while active cases increased to 1,453 from 1,441 a day ago, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on July 18.

The death toll was at 5,31,915, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The tally of cases has been recorded at 4.49 crore while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was at 98.81%, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,587 while the case fatality rate was at 1.18%. According to the Ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

