India logs 34 new COVID-19 infections in a day

Active cases are now at 1,441 and death toll is at 5,31,915

July 18, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
According to the Ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far. File.

According to the Ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India registered 34 new COVID-19 infections in a day while active cases increased to 1,453 from 1,441 a day ago, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on July 18.

The death toll was at 5,31,915, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The tally of cases has been recorded at 4.49 crore while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was at 98.81%, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,587 while the case fatality rate was at 1.18%. According to the Ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

