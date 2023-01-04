India logs 175 COVID infections in a day; active caseload declines to 2,570

January 04, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - New Delhi

India recorded 175 new COVID infections in a day while active caseload declined to 2,570, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The tally of COVID cases in India is crore while the death toll is 5,30,707, data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.09% while the weekly positivity was 0.12%.

Active caseload declined by 12 in a day and now comprises 0.01% of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80%, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,45,854 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.11 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

