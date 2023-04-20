HamberMenu
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

The active case burden has increased to 65,286

April 20, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A healthcare worker shows the collected swab samples of people for the Covid-19 test, in Gurugram, on April 15, 2023.

A healthcare worker shows the collected swab samples of people for the Covid-19 test, in Gurugram, on April 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India recorded 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, the highest in around eight months, while the active case burden increased to 65,286, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on April 20.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,230 with 40 fatalities, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.48 crore. The daily positivity rate was 5.46% and the weekly positivity rate was 5.32%.

Active cases now comprise 0.15% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.67%, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,42,61, 476 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

