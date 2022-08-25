India logs 10,725 new coronavirus infections, active cases decline to 94,047

A decline of 2,395 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

PTI New Delhi
August 25, 2022 09:53 IST

According to the Health Ministry, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.60%. File | Photo Credit: AP

India logged 10,725 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 4,43,78,920, while the active cases declined to 94,047, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,27,488 with 36 fatalities which include five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.  The active cases comprise 0.21% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.60%, the ministry said.

A decline of 2,395 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

