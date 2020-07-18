India lodges strong protest after civilians die in Pakistan ceasefire violation

NEW DELHI

18 July 2020

Also raises its continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration

India on Saturday summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest after three civilians, including a child, were killed in firing by Pakistan forces on the night of July 17 in the Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir. “India condemns, in the strongest terms, the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistan forces. This year alone, 21 Indians have been killed and 94 injured in over 2,711 unprovoked ceasefire violations,” an official statement said.

The Pakistani side was urged to adhere to the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding for maintenance of peace and normalcy along the Line of Control and the International Boundary.

Afghan Sikh released by abductors

India on Saturday conveyed “appreciation to the government of Afghanistan and tribal elders” of the Chamkani district of the Paktia province after a local Sikh social worker Nidan Singh Sachdeva was released by unknown abductors. Mr. Singh was kidnapped on June 22 by a group of local miscreants who had demanded ransom from the family initially.

“We convey our appreciation to the government of Afghanistan and tribal elders from the area, whose efforts have secured the return of Mr. Nidan Singh,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.