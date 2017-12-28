‘India leads in global milk production’

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Thursday said during the past three years, India has outpaced the global milk production with an annual growth rate of 5.53% compared with the 2.09% achieved globally.

Speaking at the Consultative Committee meeting on Dairy Development held in New Delhi, Mr. Singh said India has been the largest producer of milk in the world for the past 15 years.

163.7 million tonnes

“Milk production, which was around 17-22 million tonnes in the 1960s, has increased to 163.7 million tonnes in 2016-17. Particularly, it has increased by 19% during 2016-17 in comparison to the year 2013-14. Similarly, per capita availability of milk has increased from 307 grams in 2013-14 to 351 grams in the year 2016-17. Similarly, the income of dairy farmers increased by 23.77% in 2014-17 compared to 2011-14,” he said.

Mr. Singh said the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries (DAHDF) has initiated a number of schemes with the objective of doubling the dairy farmers’ income.

“In this direction, dairy farmers’ income is being raised in two ways – one by raising milk production and productivity and by increasing the price of raw milk per kg,” he added.

He said to meet future challenges, it is necessary to gradually shift towards a technology-driven environment.

Shift towards technology

“To achieve the same, DAHDF is working on a National Action Plan Vision 2022, where along with enhancing the outreach of dairy cooperatives to additional villages and milk producers, suitable provisions are being made to build additional milk processing infrastructure for processing additional volume of milk expected on account of higher milk production and meeting the increased demand for value-added products,” he said.