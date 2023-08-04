ADVERTISEMENT

INDIA leaders welcome Supreme Court verdict on Rahul Gandhi

August 04, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - New Delhi

This will further strengthen the resolve of the INDIA alliance to unitedly fight for our motherland and win. A victory of the judiciary, says TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves after a meeting at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, on August 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Leaders of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on August 4 welcomed the Supreme Court judgment staying the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case, calling it a moral victory for the coalition.

Expressing happiness, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee posted on social media, “This will further strengthen the resolve of the INDIA alliance to unitedly fight for our motherland and win. A victory of the judiciary!”

Calling Mr. Gandhi “dear brother”, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhazam (DMK) president M.K. Stalin said justice had prevailed. He posted on social media, “This decision reaffirms our belief in the strength of our judiciary and the importance of safeguarding democratic values.”

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the ruling had boosted the people’s faith in Indian democracy and judiciary. “The arrogant flag of BJP’s negative politics should bow down today in mourning of its moral demise,” he said.

RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said the judgment was the essential shock that the ruling BJP needed and that they would have otherwise kept many other Opposition leaders out of legislative bodies.

CPI general secretary D. Raja called the Supreme Court judgment a “victory of truth” against the “forces of deceit”.

“The speed of his disqualification was indicative of attempts to intimidate opposition. However, truth cannot be suppressed for long,” Mr. Raja said.

