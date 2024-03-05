INDIA leaders are nepotistic, living only for their families: PM Modi

March 05, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticised the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), asserting that its nepotistic leaders intensified their attacks on him due to their inability to counter his government’s policies, accomplishments, and dedication.

Addressing a public meeting in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Tuesday, Mr. Modi said, “Corrupt leaders of INDI alliance do not like the developments undertaken in the country. These dynasts do not have any answer to our commitments, achievements, policies and dedication. INDI alliance has, now, stepped its attack on Modi.”

“We are implementing a free-ration programme for the poorer section of society. This is the reason why we continue to get blessings of people. We have extended the scheme by another five years. We are also executing Har Ghar Jal Yojna to make provision for tap water supply to every rural household. I am also working on making three crore lakh-pati didis (women self help group leaders),” the Prime Minister said.

“Now, corrupt INDI Alliance leaders are saying Modi does not have any family and they want to oust Modi. INDI Alliance nepotistic leaders say that it is an ideological fight against me. The ideology of INDI Alliance leaders is family first while Modi’s ideology is nation first. These leaders only live for their families while Modi toils hard for every family of the country,” Mr. Modi said.

“These dynasts work for future of their sons, daughters, grandsons, brothers and nephews. The INDI Alliance has been formed to achieve this goal only while Modi is busy to better the future of crores of sons and daughters of the country,” he said.

“The objective of INDI alliance is only one — oust Modi. But, Modi’s aim is to make Bharat the third largest economy in the world and make the country developed. They have built palaces for their children whereas Modi has built concrete houses for poorest of poor,” the Prime Minister maintained.

“Nepotistic leaders have used power to get rid of their own poverty. But during administration of Modi, 25 crore families have elevated themselves from poverty. This is why I call mera bharat mera pariwar (my country, my family). These statements are disturbing family-centric leaders. Since yesterday, every farmer, son and daughter have been resonating this, calling them part of Modi’s family,” he said

Maintains silence on the Naveen Patnaik government

The Prime Minister was in Odisha (for the second in one month) to lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over ₹19,600 crores at Chandikhole. The projects relate to sectors including oil and gas, railways, road, transport and highways and atomic energy.

Mr. Modi paid glowing tributes to the late Biju Patnaik on the legendary leader’s 108th birth anniversary. In the morning, he took to social networking site X, saying, “I pay homage to the legendary Biju Patnaik Ji on his birth anniversary. His visionary leadership and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations. His contributions to our nation and his unwavering commitment to development are exemplary.”

He remembered the legendary leader in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the foundation laying ceremony and public meeting. “The country respectfully remembers visionary leader Biju Patnaik who dedicated his life for the country. This is a coincidence that I got the opportunity to pay tribute to him from the soil of Odisha today. I pay my homage to Biju Patnaik ji,” he said.

Amidst speculations of a possible alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Biju Janata Dal, Mr. Modi maintained silence on the Naveen Patnaik government. On the other hand, he called Mr. Patnaik a popular Chief Minister of Odisha. He, however, blamed previous Congress governments for the sluggish pace of development in the pre-2014 period.

On his part, the Chief Minister praised Mr. Modi, saying, “PM has set a new direction for India. He is taking India on an accelerated drive to make it an economic powerhouse. India is now the 5th largest economy marching forward to be the number three in a few years,” he said.

