India launches Operation Kaveri to evacuate stranded citizens from war-hit Sudan

April 24, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - New Delhi

India has launched the process to evacuate its citizens stranded in the war-hit country Sudan, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar announced. The mission to bring over 3,000 Indians back has been named ‘Operation Kaveri’. Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's Army and a paramilitary group for more than 10 days.

Vowing to “assist all our bretheren in Sudan”, Dr. Jaishankar in a tweet said that about 500 citizens have reached Port Sudan who will be evacuated by ships and aircraft. “More [citizens] on their way”, Dr. Jaishankar added.

France evacuates Indian nationals

Earlier, France evacuated some Indians along with citizens of 27 other countries as part of its evacuation mission from violence-hit Sudan.

The French Embassy in New Delhi said that 388 people from 28 countries, including India, were evacuated.

"French evacuation operations are underway. Last night, two military flight rotations evacuated 388 people of 28 countries, including Indian nationals," it tweeted.

The number of Indians evacuated by France is not immediately known.

Also read | EAM Jaishankar discusses Sudan situation with U.N. chief Guterres, pitches for ‘successful diplomacy’ for early ceasefire

On April 23, Saudi Arabia said it has evacuated from Sudan 66 citizens from "brotherly and friendly" foreign countries that included a few Indian nationals.

People familiar with the matter said in New Delhi that Saudi Arabia evacuated three Indians, who were part of the crew of a Saudi flight and stuck in Sudanese capital Khartoum.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's Army and a paramilitary group for the last 11 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

India has already positioned two heavy-lift military transport aircraft in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and a naval ship at a key port in violence-hit Sudan as part of its contingency plans to evacuate the stranded Indians from that country.

Also Read: Prepare for contingency evacuation plans for Indians in Sudan: PM Modi in high level meeting

The government on April 21 said it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens presently located throughout Sudan.

(with PTI inputs)