India, Kenya for deeper cooperation in maritime security of Indian Ocean region

August 29, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST

Goa Shipyard Limited and Kenya Shipyard Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday for capacity building and collaboration in ship design and construction. The MoU was signed as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and visiting Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Defence Aden Bare Duale discussed capacity building and defence industry cooperation during talks.

“Both the Ministers agreed that the defence relationship between the two countries has evolved from being training-centric to include more strategic aspects. The two Ministers also concurred on the need for deeper cooperation in maritime security of the Indian Ocean region,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

“As a token of friendship, Mr. Singh presented 15 pairs of parachutes (main and reserve) manufactured by the Gliders India Limited to the Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Defence for use by the Kenyan forces. India also extended support towards setting up of an advanced CT scan facility in Kenya,” it stated.

Capacity building and cooperation in defence industry and equipment was also discussed at length by the two sides. “Mr Aden Bare Duale appreciated the growing prowess of the Indian defence industry, including the private sector, and highlighted the areas in which the Indian industry can support the requirements of the Kenyan forces,” the statement said, adding that he also suggested ‘training of trainers’ of Kenyan forces by the instructors of Indian armed forces in order to maintain continuity and extract greater benefit out of such programmes.

Both sides also agreed for a joint training in counter-insurgency and UN peacekeeping domains. Other regional security issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting, the Ministry added.

The Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Defence is on a three-day visit to India, and will be visiting Indian shipyards and defence industries in Goa and Bengaluru during his stay.