India Joins ARIN-AP Steering Committee; to assume presidency and host annual general meeting in 2026

India, represented by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), has been included in the Steering Committee of the Asset Recovery Interagency Network-Asia Pacific (ARIN-AP), a prominent multi-agency network dedicated to tackling the proceeds of crime in the Asia-Pacific region and a member of the Global CARIN Network.

“This new role will enable India to contribute to ARIN-AP’s decision-making and administrative responsibilities, furthering its mission to combat economic crimes and support asset recovery at a global scale,” said the ED.

“...India will assume the presidency of the network and host the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2026. This milestone provides a unique platform to reinforce India’s leadership in asset recovery and enhance cooperation with regional and international partners,” it said.

ARIN-AP was established to facilitate cross-border collaboration on asset tracing, freezing, and confiscation. It includes 28 member jurisdictions and nine observers and serves as an informal yet robust network as part of CARIN Network. It operates through a network of contact points, enabling effective communication and intelligence exchange among member agencies, and of over 100 jurisdictions in CARIN Network with the ED representing India as the nodal agency.

“Law enforcement agencies across ARIN-AP and CARIN jurisdictions benefit from this network, as it aids in tracing assets related to criminal activities, both movable and immovable, across borders. Through ARIN-AP and the larger CARIN Network, agencies can exchange information on individuals, assets, and companies informally, often expediting the identification and recovery of proceeds of crime,” said the ED.

It said the platform had enabled the agency in accessing and sharing intelligence informally, paving the way for formal actions through bilateral or multilateral agreements. “This aligns with India’s priorities under the G-20 framework, particularly with respect to the Nine Point Agenda on tackling fugitive economic offenders and asset recovery…,” the agency said.