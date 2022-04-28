India-Japan ties have deepened in every sphere in 70 years: PM Modi
The recent visit to India by Japanese PM Fumio Kishida laid out a roadmap for deepening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries, Mr. Modi said in a tweet
On the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 28 said that the ties between the two countries have deepened in every sphere, be it strategic, economic or people-to-people contacts.
The recent visit to India by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the annual summit laid out a roadmap for deepening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries in a post-COVID world, Mr. Modi said in a tweet, adding that he looked forward to continue working with Fumio Kishida to realise that objective.
He said, "As we celebrate 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan today, I am happy to see that our ties have deepened in every sphere, whether strategic, economic or people-to-people contacts." India and Japan established diplomatic relations on April 28, 1952, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.