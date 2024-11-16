India, Japan sign agreement for UNICORN masts for Indian naval warships

India and Japan signed a Memorandum of Implementation (MoI) for the “co-development” of UNICORN (Unified Complex Radio Antenna) mast, a conical structure that houses antennas atop warships increasing their stealth characteristics, for fitment on Indian Naval warships under the framework of the India-Japan Defence Technology Cooperation.

Once implemented, this would be the first export case of defence technology from Japan under the bilateral agreement on defence equipment and technology transfer signed in 2015.

The joint statement issued after the 2+2 inter-Ministerial dialogue in August 2024 had referred to discussions over the “early transfer” of UNICORN and related technologies.

The MoI was signed and exchanged on Friday between the Indian Envoy to Japan Sibi George and Ishikawa Takeshi, Commissioner of Acquisition Technology and Logistics Agency under Japanese MoD at a ceremony in Tokyo.

The UNICORN is a mast with integrated communication systems which will help improve the stealth characteristics of Naval platforms.

“The Indian Navy is pursuing the induction of these advanced systems which will be co-developed by Bharat Electronics Limited in India with Japanese collaboration,” the Navy said in a statement. When implemented, this would be the first case of co-development and co-production of defence equipment between India and Japan, it added.

Japan has been looking to export military hardware to some countries in recent years but has strict conditions given its pacifist constitution. India and Japan have earlier negotiated the procurement of amphibious planes for the Indian Navy over several years but the deal never made progress given the high cost and other priority procurements for the Navy.

The joint statement after the 2024 2+2 dialogue had said, “The Ministers further appreciated the successful completion of the cooperation in the areas of Unmanned Ground Vehicle/Robotics. They appreciated the progress made for the transfer of UNICORN and related technologies and early signing of related arrangements.”

After the 2+2 dialogue in September 2022 in Japan. Mr. Singh had visited Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force naval base at Yokosuka and went onboard the ship JS Kumano which has the UNICORN installed on it.

The two countries, which are exploring future cooperation in the area of ship maintenance in India, also concurred on exploring discussions for coordination and cooperation in the field of “defence and security assistance to third countries for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region”.